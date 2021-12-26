Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe tender appreciation in romantic video

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji and his newly wedded wife, Bimpe Oyebade have expressed appreciation to their fans, friends, and colleagues in a romantic video.

The newly wedded actor couple took to Instagram and appreciated those who contributed immensely to their wedding.

In the video shared on Lateef Adedimeji’s Instagram page, the actor stated that they are still surprised at the calibre of people who gathered to celebrate with them.

In their appreciation message, the couple said the crowd at their wedding was much and they can’t mention their names.

In the caption, Lateef Adedimeji wrote,

“You’ve shown us so much love and we have come to say “ Thank you” .. The prayers, the comments, the love, the support, thank you for everything. God bless you . May the Almighty meet you all at the point of your needs”.

Watch the video below,