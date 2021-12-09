TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping…

Layal blocks Seyi Tinubu amidst rumours that his babymama, Freda Francis is pregnant of her second child

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Things seem not right between Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressive Congress, APC, national leader, Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife Layal Tinubu.

Layal and Seyi Tinubu
Layal and Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu is married to a successful Nigerian entrepreneur, Layal. However, their marriage seems to be having crisis amidst rumors that Seyi’s baby mama, Freda, is pregnant with her second child with the son of the APC leader.

READ ALSO

“I am looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7” – OAP,…

“Marriage is not my priority and I really hope to keep…

Seyi’s wife, Layal, recently blocked him on Instagram, amidst rumors that Freda is carrying her second child for her husband.

A quick check on their Instagram pages shows that both of them are no longer following each other.

Report has it that Layal Tinubu has moved out of their matrimonial home after she discovered that her husband’s baby mama, Freda Francis, is pregnant with her husband’s child.

Layal has also deleted all the pictures she took with her husband on her Instagram page. Only her photos and that of her babies are on her Instagram page.

Layal whose marriage with Seyi Tinubu, turned five years this year, has deleted her anniversary post where she celebrated her husband.

See below,

Seyi Tinubu
Seyi Tinubu
Layal Tinubu
Layal Tinubu
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko to forgive her…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Layal blocks Seyi Tinubu amidst rumours that his babymama, Freda Francis is…

“I want a woman who is pretty, has a big backside” –…

Bobrisky lists conditions for invitees to attend the opening of his new mansion…

Singers Davido, and Wizkid tops Forbes list of, ”Top 10 successful…

Davido tattoos, Obama DMW’s nickname on his arm, in rememberance of him

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for…

If your child is under 18, take them for special deliverance from the devil —…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More