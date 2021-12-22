TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as…

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates foodstuff, other items

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Afije a.k.a Liquorose, has paid a visit to the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria.

The beautiful BBNaija star visited the orphanage home alongside her dance crew who helped in packing the foodstuff, cartons of drinks, among other items she donated to the orphanage.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

“Love and support me for who I am or bounce respectfully” –…

According to Liquorose, children should be taught kindness so they will grow to be nice. She also added that children are gifts from God and their childhood won’t last forever as they will be great in future.

The reality TV star also added that the happiness of a a child is the joy of every mother. She expressed her excitement about celebrating Christmas with the less privileged kids in the area.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid…

“Somebody’s son has found Imade” – Reactions as Tiwa…

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates foodstuff, other items

Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Merit Gold exposes message Kpokpogri sent to her after she threatened to release…

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold threatens to release…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More