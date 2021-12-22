Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Roseline Afije a.k.a Liquorose, has paid a visit to the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria.

The beautiful BBNaija star visited the orphanage home alongside her dance crew who helped in packing the foodstuff, cartons of drinks, among other items she donated to the orphanage.

According to Liquorose, children should be taught kindness so they will grow to be nice. She also added that children are gifts from God and their childhood won’t last forever as they will be great in future.

The reality TV star also added that the happiness of a a child is the joy of every mother. She expressed her excitement about celebrating Christmas with the less privileged kids in the area.