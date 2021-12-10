TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedian and MC Oluwatoyin Bayegun, a.k.a Arole has advised people who are moved by what they see on social media.

He advised them to live their best lives and stop allowing themselves to be pressurized by what they see on social media.

“There are people that are doing well in LIFE with less than 1000 followers on social media platforms.

People are now moved by what they see here, followers and all. See let me be sincere there are people that are doing well in LIFE with less than 1000 followers, some are not even on Social media at all.

More reason I value and I appreciate everyone. The world here is “PERCEPTION”, the world here is “MAKE BELIEVE”. Many people look RICH online and very BROKE real life. Stop tensioning yourself with SOCIAL MEDIA. Live your life to the best you can”, he wrote.

