Entertainment
By Adebimpe
Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri, has opined that love is not enough to make marriage work.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno who took to his social media page to give his controversial view on marriage, stated that, aside love, marriage can only work if there is money, accomodation and maturity.

In his words,

“A marriage cannot survive on love alone. You need money, accommodation and maturity. It is only animals that have children and then look for how to feed them. As a human being, you are supposed to prepare and marry, not marry and prepare. Love is good. But love does not pay the bills.

And where the bills are not paid, love begins to fade, gradually, until it turns to something you do not recognise. You see, there is a thin line between love and hate. That is when you will greet your wife good morning, and she will ask you ‘what is good about the morning?”.

