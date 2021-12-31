“Made 22.3 million dollars this year” — Davido brags, heaps praises on himself

Popular singer and songwriter, Davido has bragged over the sheer amount of money he made in dollars this year.

The “Champion Sound” crooner took to his social media page to make this disclosure on the exact sum of money he actually racked in this year, to his followers and fans.

Recall that Davido had acquired some luxury cars worth millions of naira, including a Lamborghini Aventador and a customized Bentley.

The singer had also donated N250M which including the money he got from his fans, friends and followers during his birthday challenge this year, to orphanages.

However, according to Davido, he made a whopping $22.3 million dollars in 2021, and he’s sure there’s more than that coming in next year.

Taking to his Instagram Stories moments ago, Davido wrote;

“Made 22.3 million dollars this year talk to shit !! 😂😂”

Refer to his post below: