“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his experience at a funeral

Twitter user @Benn_x1 has advised married couples to ensure they procreate, as he butressed the importance of having children.

Sharing his recent experience at a funeral, he revealed how a father had to dance alone at a funeral because he gave birth to only one child.

He appealed to couples to stop harbouring the decision of having only one child, as he reiterated the fact that children are definitely worth having.

In his words:

“Make una born children o. I dey funeral, them dey call family by family. E reach one family turn, the man born only one pikin.

The young man is dancing by himself. I felt it. Awon woke people on Twitter, give your children siblings o. E get why”.

