TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she…

Man arrested for allegedly ‘turning children into tubers of yam’ in Ibadan (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

There was pandemonium at a street in Ibadan, Oyo state, after a man allegedly turned little children into tubers of yam.

Reports gathered that a middle aged man, whose name is still unknown, was apprehended on Friday, December 3, in Ibadan, Oyo State after people alleged that he “turned two children into tubers of yam”

According to reports, the man allegedly dropped a certain amount of money on the ground which the children picked and witnesses say they immediately “turned into two tubers of yam” after picking up the money.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how a friend who was squatting with him, slept…

“No man has ever paid my bills. People should stop tying my…

Speaking during an exclusive interview with TVC News, the suspect said he is marvelled over the incident, because he never believed that human beings can be turned into tubers of yam.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Tems finally speaks on Wizkid touching her ‘backside’ during stage…

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

“When I wanted to leave my ex-husband I had 3 unanswered questions”…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man arrested for allegedly ‘turning children into tubers of yam’ in…

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to the death of Dowen…

“Who says a woman can’t make her own family?” – Moet…

Dowen college shut down for two days over death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

Why I clashed with my father and he chased me with Police – Davido opens…

“I have never slept with a man for money, I have never done runs”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More