Man narrates experience with Igbo friend who lied to his swedish girlfriend that he’s from Kenya

Twitter user identified as @AfamDeluxo has narrated how a Nigerian guy lied to his Swedish girlfriend that he’s from Kenya, so he can be legally certified with resident permit.

According to Afam, the man was forced to lie to his girl due to the bad reputation of Nigerians in that part of Sweden.

On a particular day, a friend of the girl who also married a man alleged to be Kenyan, visited the house, and the girls asked them to communicate in Kenyan language.

The smart guys who were apparently Igbo brothers, began to speak Igbo language and the ladies couldn’t detect what was going on.

“A Nigerian guy living in Sweden smartly married a Swedish lady, so as to be legally certified with resident permit, but the lady was not aware of this.

He lied to the lady that he is from Kenya because of the bad reputation of Nigerians in that part of Sweden.

After their wedding, the

lady returned home one day and

informed the guy that she met her

friend, a Swedish lady also married to a Kenyan and will like them to have a dinner together.

The Naija guy was disturbed and kept thinking how he will get out of this dark spot.

He postponed and postponed the proposed dinner until he got tired of postponing.

Finally the D-DAY came, they all sat down in a restaurant. Our Naija guy was quiet and was sweating profusely in spite of the cold atmosphere of Sweden (-8C).

The ladies asked their husbands to

communicate in their local dialect since they are both from same country(Kenya).

The Naija guy being a man of great

savvy decided he will just speak Igbo, if the other guy didn’t understand, he will claim that he is from another tribe and region in Kenya.

Then he started,

“Nwanne a wum nwafo owerri, owerre nchi ise, I wu kwanu onye olee, daa?

The other Kenyan looked up and replied “Ah Nwanne, ekele diri chineke, onyena asuru ndigbo uzo ha. E chekwe m na enwela m nsogbu taa.”