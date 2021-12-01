TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian man, Cisco Levi has shared his experience with the little children of a woman he visited some time ago.

According to Cisco, he was offered a drink by the woman he visited and before he could say jack, her children stormed the room with cups to get their own share of the drink.

In his words;

“There’s this family I visited o. The woman bought me coke 50cl. Omo before I knew what was going on, her four children rushed inside each came out with cup.

Ok I now thought maybe they just finished drinking water. I lock up. Longer throat children they started behaving like cult!st o. They were just standing in my front.

Thank God their mom went inside to check the food she was cooking, I smiled at them and did them longer longer. I sha finished the whole drink. They started crying o. I really annoyed them”.

