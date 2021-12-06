Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

A man has narrated his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife after glancing through her messages.

According to him, he tried to make a call with his wife’s phone and saw a chat that made him curious.

His curiosity however led to a shocking and painful discovery.

“I picked my wife’s phone to make a call. I had a low battery. There was an unread message from a guy. My wife had saved his name with a lady’s name.”

“I wasn’t going to open it but because of the nature of the message. I had to read their conversations. The unread message on her screen was (I will do anything for you sweetie).”

“I know a woman can send that message but my instincts were telling me to confirm the gender from their chat. They had a long history chat. And calls. I discovered something that shocked me.”

“It was from their interactions last year, when my daughter was born. When my wife was in the labour ward, I was leading a presentation for our company.”

“In fact, when my wife forwarded the picture of my daughter to me on WhatsApp. I was about to give a speech at the meeting. I was so excited. I had to announce to everyone I had a daughter. I used FORWARDED because she originally had uploaded the picture to this man and captioned it, (Our baby girl).”

“I took my phone to scroll to use the time she forwarded the same picture to me after sending it to him. 45 minutes. I was an afterthought. My daughter’s middle name is a name he suggested in their chat,” the man shared.