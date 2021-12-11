TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as @lionofjada on Twitter has shared his sad experience with ex lovers who lied to him in the past.

According to Jada, his ex-wife whom he got married to in 2012, lied to him about her age. She was 43, but she deceived him to believe she was 29.

He couldn’t cope with the deceit so he ended the relationship, and years later, he met another woman who did the worst to him.

She was planning her wedding with another man as at the time they met, but she kept him in the dark about it and used him to pass time, till he finally found out.

Sharing his story, he announced his decision to remain single and raise his beautiful daughters.

He tweeted:

“The woman I married in 2012 told me she was 29. Found out later that she was 43. I was 32. Her cousin had a crush on me and told me her true date of birth. I left her and some women blamed me for it. “Abandonment” was what they called it.

Some years later, I met someone I felt I could marry. Unknown to me, her wedding date was already fixed. She just wanted to keep billing me in preparation 4 her wedding and her friends covered for her. Found out two weeks to her wedding. I moved on with no complaint.

Since then, I am focused on raising my daughters. Marriage is overrated. If yours is good, stay in it. If you are not lucky, try again or stay single. 7 billion people in the world, we cannot all have the same destinies.”

