Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

A man has narrated how his neighbor was betrayed by his bestfriend after he showed him photos of his new house.

According to the Twitter user identified as Nig_farmer, his neighbor showed his bestfriend photos of his new house and his bestfriend took the photos to his friend’s boss, to inform him that he might have been duped.

However, the plot backfired as the boss sent the photos back to his staff to warn him against keeping such friends.

He wrote:

“My neighbor took his Best-Friend to his newly built house.

The bestfriend took the pictures and send to the friend’s Boss with caption – “Are you sure your accountant haven’t duped you?”

Boss forwarded the message to his staff (builder) saying your BF is an Enemy. BF Came for Xmas – fight everywhere.”