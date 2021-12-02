Man set to marry two pregnant women on same day in Delta State (PHOTOS)

A Nigerian man identified as John Erere Nana is getting set to tie the knot with two pregnant women on the same day in Delta state.

According to a wedding invite making rounds on social media, John and his two heavily pregnant lovers would be joining in holy matrimony on the 4th of December.

“John Nana from Orhokpokpo, Agbarho, Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State will be getting married to Patience and Elohor, both from Udu Local Government Area of Delta on Saturday, December 4, 2021,” the wedding invitation reads.

The imminent wedding has sparked controversy on social media as Nigerians share their diverse opinions about the love affair between them.

While some Nigerians are in support of the union, others have condemned it totally.