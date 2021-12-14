TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Marriage is a scam” — Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Court ruling invalidating Ikoyi Marriage Registry

Social Media dramaNews
By Peter

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stated that the institution of marriage is a scam.

"Marriage is a scam", says Kemi Olunloyo

She took to social micro-blogging platform, Twitter to reiterate this statement about marriage being a scam, while reacting to the recent court order that declared all marriages conducted by the Ikoyi Marriage Registry as illegal and invalid.

While popular celebs such as Banky W, Adekunle Gold, who tied the knot with their spouses in the said registry reacted accordingly to this latest development hours ago, Kemi Olunloyo however declared that marriage is a big fraud.

The 57-year-old journalist also went on to thank God that she has never been married.

In her words;

#MarriageIsAScam
My hashtag finally comes true
Thank God I’ve never been married
#IkoyiRegistry”

