Marriage Registry Invalidation: “We have been fornicating?” – Singer, Simi asks Adekunle Gold

By Adebimpe

Recently marriages conducted at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry were invalidated by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Simi and Adekunle Gold
Singer Simi and Adekunle Gold who got married at the Ikoyi registry years back, has reacted to this.

Simi took to the micro-blogging platform and questioned the validity of their marriage following the recent development.

Adekunle Gold in his response stated that the registry should refund the money they paid when they got married.

Theinfong earlier reported that there has been a legal dispute between the Federal government of Nigeria and Local government areas over should have the power to grant marriage certificates.

Following this, a Federal High court sitting in Lagos gave judgment in favor of Local Government Areas. The court in its decision declared all marriages certified by the Federal Government as “invalid and illegal”.

While reacting to this, the singer and mother of one took to her Twitter page to ask if the court’s decision means that their marriage is illegal and they have been fornicating.

Simi and Adekunle Gold
Simi wrote,

“Neighbor, Adekunle Gold we have been fornicating?”.

Adekunle Gold responded,

“My own na make them do the refund.”

