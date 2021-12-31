“Maybe Dangote refinery tap light from my house” — Comedian, Zicsaloma cries out over monthly light bill in Lekki

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Comedian and skit maker, Zicsaloma has cried out over the monthly light bill received for his house in Lekki, Lagos state.

Comedian, Zicsaloma cries out over monthly light bill for his house in Lekki

The comic actor expressed shock as he also called on his colleagues to confirm if they are getting a 600k light bill for the month.

According to Zicsaloma, he’s not sure that his house uses electricity to the tune of N600k a month; therefore he needs to call an electrician to trace if Dangote Refinery is tapping his light supply.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the comedian wrote;

“I don’t understand this 600k+ light bill I am seeing in lekki per month o. Abi them suppose write a year? Please someone staying on the island should confirm the bill this NEPA people give them per month abi eye de pain me? .No! mybe Dangote refinery tap light from my house. Make I call electrician to trace the wire.”

