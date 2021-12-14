A mentally challenged woman has given birth to a beautiful baby girl by the roadside in Ebonyi state.

Reports gathered that the new mother put to bed on Friday, December 10.

The mother and child were rescued by a human rights group, HURIDE, after they were informed by a good Samaritan, Mr Nwakpu Cosmas Aluma about the incident.

“Met this baby delivered along the road by a mentally not stable woman, late evening today. Had the cord clamped and baby separated from the mother successfully with the help of people around. And it’s a baby girl,” Cosmas wrote.

I quickly chatted Mr. Sampson Oko Nweke who responded immediately. Promised to come around for rescue. Thanks to people who gathered, donated and helped save the mother and the baby’s life. Both of them are in good condition.

Before the filing of this report, the mother and the baby has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care. Thanks to Mr. Sampson and his team for the Swift response given. I will visit the hospital tomorrow to know how they are fairing. Glory be to God!What good he cannot do does not exist. I am Cosmas.”