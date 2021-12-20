TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe has announced to her fans that she’s open to receiving gifts ahead of her birthday.

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to make the announcement, while revealing the only gift she would not accept.

According to her, she would accept any other gift for her birthday except framed pictures of her.

She stated that she would not be accepting such gifts anymore because they have become too much, and her house and office have now turned into a photo studio.

In her words;

“Ke re oh!!!!! For those of you who are planning to give me framed pictures of me as birthday gift, Biko I no want oh! My house, my office don turn photo studio, Mi o fe oh!!! By the way my birthday is Jan 1st (new year baby, special baby))) and I have started accepting gifts. Birthday loading. I no want photo frame oh!!!!! Edakun”

