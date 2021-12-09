Mercy Eke finally finds young man who gave her his BBNaija audition tag in 2019 (Screenshots)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has finally found the young man who gave his tag to her during the audition of the reality TV show reality back then.

Mercy Eke finally finds man who gave her his Audition tag in 2019

The man whose singular act of kindness that day, kick-started what culminated in Mercy Eke emerging winner of the show, has been remembered by the reality TV star who has been looking for him ever since.

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu met with the young man identified as Jefferson Ogbodu, who travelled to his place for him to help reconnect with Mercy Eke.

The activist posted a video of himself and Jefferson on Instagram and tagged Mercy’s official handle informing her that the man she’s been looking for has been found.

However, just some hours later, Mercy Eke reacted in Gwamnishu’s comment section and stated that she is glad to hear of the latest development, and intends to message the young man immediately.

See screenshot of their exchange below:

