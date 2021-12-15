Mercy Johnson becomes latest homeowner, gets new house in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has become the latest landlord in the metropolitan city of Lagos.

The veteran actress recently secured an endorsement deal with a real estate company, and it came along with a lovely home as one of the perks.

Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie were spotted at the signing of the deal and official presentation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

In official photos which were shared online by filmmaker Kunle Rasheed, the couple looked so excited to have their latest property addition in the commercial hub of Nigeria.

The couple also held a book which seems to contain the agreement between the real estate company and the actress was enclosed in.

See photo below: