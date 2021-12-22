TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Merit Gold has shared the message Prince Kpokpogri sent to her with a fake account on Instagram.

This is coming shortly after she threatened to release his alleged video confession where he exposed all his exploits.

She also stated that everyone needs to know the truth of what really transpired.

“I will be posting the confession video. you all need to know the truth. Why are you now begging me with a fake account not to post I’m so pissed right now the world needs to know the truth of what really happened, so you all go follow Oichiemaduka let’s open the book of Genesis together,” she wrote.

Adding to her point, she wrote,

“This whole drama started since on the 8th of August 2021 and since then these people don’t want to rest 😡oya na you all follow @ichiemaduka for the full gist because I’m going to be posting there for now, i think you all deserve to know the truth from Genesis😡😡😡😡tag all your family and friends to engage 😡😡I’m so pissed right now 😡.”

