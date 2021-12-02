Moment Wizkid tried to lift up Tems on stage (Video)

A video of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid trying to caress Tems’ backside and lift her up on stage has sparked reactions.

In the two-second clip from his ongoing ‘Made In Lagos’ Concert in the O2 Arena, London, the duo were performing their monster hit ‘Essence’ when they moved to each other and Wizkid tried doing the unthinkable.

He unexpectedly grabbed Tems by her backside and was attempting to lift her up and this made the crowd scream at the arena.

Tems however, declined his ‘weightlifting intention’ as she gently took down his hands and disengaged from him.

However, some fans have dragged Wizkid for trying to touch a lady’s backside on stage as they recount his escapades on stage with Tiwa Savage.

Watch video below;