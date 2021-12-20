Mompha rushed to hospital amid clash with Bobrisky (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian socialite, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been reportedly hospitalized over an unknown illness.

Moments ago, the business mogul shared a video of himself receiving drip from a doctor while laying down on the hospital bed.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have penned down messages to Mompha about his illness. While some have linked it with Bobrisky’s revelations about his lifestyle, others wished him well.

This is coming barely a day after he clashed with crossdresser, Bobrisky who lambasted him and exposed their chat, where he asked him to cook for him and begged for a ram to celebrate Sallah.

offbettycoco wrote: “Na the news shock am”
____sugarmummyoflagos1 wrote:
“Get well soon come debunk bob receipts ooo I know say u Dey see am”

pettybeaute wrote:
“Is this momphas hospital looking so cheap? Or he’s getting iv infusion in spa”

