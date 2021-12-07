Mother who lost three children in alleged Lagos vehicle suffocation speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Hafusat Isiaka, a mother who lost her three children at Adelayo Street, Jah-Micheal, in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Badagry, Lagos, has broken silence regarding the sad incident.

Reports gathered that her three children were part of eight found dead in a parked Honda Pilot Jeep.

However, speaking on the incident, Hafusat maintained that her children never went to Saliat Kassim’s compound to play.

She said she has lived in the community for close to seven years, and ever since then, her children only played around their compound and not too far from her house.

She revealed that the eight children found dead in the parked jeep were pilled on top of one another as though someone killed them and carried them into the vehicle.

Demanding that the police and the Lagos State Government ensure she get justice for the death of her children – Zainab, 12, AbdulWahab, 5, and Yakubu 3 – Hafusat insisted that Kassim is culpable in the act.

She said:

“It was Kassim that strolled out to inform me that my children are in the parked jeep. I rushed there and couldn’t even see inside the jeep clearly because it had tinted glasses. I looked closely and discovered the children were motionless.

I ran out immediately and started calling neighbours to come to my aid. My other daughter who was with me rushed to call my husband from the mosque.

When people came, they tried to force the door open, but it was difficult. A young man who I guess lives with the woman went in and brought out the key to the jeep. When we opened it, seven of the children were lifeless. Kassim’s grandchild was still breathing so people rallied to take her to the hospital and just left the other children laying there.

When my husband came, on seeing his three children dead, he immediately started coughing bl00d, the shock was too much for him to bear.

What surprises me more is that my children have never gone to that compound to play.

They either played in our compound or went to that of our Dr end who is also from Niger to play.

I want the police and indeed the government to ensure we get justice. A person cannot kill those children and go free.”

