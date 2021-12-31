TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

Motorist bites off ear of man who blocked his car during traffic jam in Imo (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a man writhing in pain after losing his ear to a motorist.

In the video, the victim was seen holding the part of his ear which was cut off, as the videographer revealed how a motorist attacked him.

According to the report, during a frustrating traffic jam in Isinweke, Imo State, the victim had blocked the car of the road user who in turn didn’t hesitate to descend on him in an odd manner. Currently, the man is left with a single ear.

READ ALSO

18-Year-old talented Nigerian footballer dies from bug bite…

Top 10 biters in the world of football (+Photos)

Reacting to this, Nigerians have also expressed shock at such animalistic behaviour as they called for punishment for the motorist who committed the act.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep with husband…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

11-year-old girl abandoned after she was allegedly impregnated by aunt’s…

“Na we dey fight ourselves” – Reactions as Wizkid jumps for…

RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

“My very own life” – Mercy Johnson celebrates first daughter, Purity on her 9th…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I have only 200 naira in my bank account despite being a rich man’s daughter —…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Have kids at your own time, don’t listen to society – Mother of 2,…

Actress Lizzy Anjorin gifts her first daughter, a car on her birthday

Prophetess Naomi reportedly not back to the palace

Zicsaloma buys himself a Lexus SUV worth millions of naira

Wizkid gives man a dirty slap at a show in Lagos (Video/Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More