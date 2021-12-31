Motorist bites off ear of man who blocked his car during traffic jam in Imo (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a man writhing in pain after losing his ear to a motorist.

In the video, the victim was seen holding the part of his ear which was cut off, as the videographer revealed how a motorist attacked him.

According to the report, during a frustrating traffic jam in Isinweke, Imo State, the victim had blocked the car of the road user who in turn didn’t hesitate to descend on him in an odd manner. Currently, the man is left with a single ear.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have also expressed shock at such animalistic behaviour as they called for punishment for the motorist who committed the act.

Watch the video below: