Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

Nollywood movie star and producer, Jude Chukwuka, has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife, Mimi Ufuoma, lately.

The veteran actor, who’s popularly known as Fada Maler, took to his official Instagram page to share the good news to his fans, colleagues, and followers.

He is best known for his roles in “The First Lady”, “The Delivery Boy”, and a host of other Nollywood movies.

The proud father-of-three and grandfather-of-one made the announcement in a video he recorded at Gbagada General Hospital, widely perceived to be the exact hospital where the baby boy was born, — which was then shared on his Instagram page.

He wrote;

“It is with great pleasure that I announce to you that I am a father again, A BOUNCING BABY BOY just arrived for me!”

