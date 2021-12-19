“My aim has always been to beat my last records, that is where unpressurized growth comes from” – Bukunmi Oluwashina

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina, has taken to Instagram to brag after her new movie hit one million views on YouTube.

This is a big achievement for the actress who has been off the screen for some time after she put to bed.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Bukunmi Oluwashina stated that she woke up to discover that her newly released movie ‘Jankariwo’ has finally hit one million views, fifteen thousand likes and two thousand positive comments on social media in less than two weeks of its release.

She noted that this is her first movie to hit such a view on Youtube. She also added that her aim has always been to beat her last records because that is where unpressurized growth comes from.

In her words:

“I WOKE UP TO JANKARIWO FINALLY HITTING A MILLION VIEWS!!! I’m very emotional right now. You wouldn’t know why. But I do. Maybe it’s cos I have a lot of my movies on youtube. Some, Five years ago, some 3 years, Some two… And more. And out of all of them”,

“THIS IS MY FIRST MOVIE TO HIT A MILLION VIEWS. Not even up to two weeks. Within A week and Some Days. With 15,000 likes and Close to 2000 “POSITIVE” Comments. It can only be God. I’m in awe of how much you all love this movie”.

“You don’t know how happy I am right now!! As my aim has always been to beat my last records, Not about that of others, Because always beating your last records is where True and unpressurized growth comes from. And now I know how hard I would have to buckle up to beat this, later. I thought this would take a month though”.

“Since I was on a break for almost a year. Thought I would have to do a lot of work to reintroduce myself. But apparently, It seems like I never even left. Not even for a day… Cos shit*…even got better. #OnGod. Maybe it’s a sign of how much y’all have missed BUKUNMI OLUWASINA’S MOVIES”.

“Thank you for staying with me.

Thank you to Every Cast and Crew That made this magic with me.

Thank you to Everyone who reposted, watched, or recommended JANKARIWO to others. Without God and you All, None of this is possible.

E SE. MO DUPE”.