‘My aim in life is to break my own records’ Comedian AY says as his movie ‘Christmas In Miami’ hits N100M views

By Adebimpe

Nigerian standup comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY, has taken to social media to celebrate as his first movie ever, ‘Christmas In Miami’, hits one hundred million views in five days.

AY Comedian
While recounting how happy he is, he stated that his aim in life is not to get ahead of others but to get ahead of himself in everything he does.

His words,

“100 MILLION IN 5 DAYS!!!!!! My aim in life is not to get ahead of others but to get ahead of myself in all that I do; to break my own records; to outstrip my yesterdays by my todays; to bear my trials more beautifully than i ever dreamed i could; to give as i never have given; to do my work with more force and a finer finish than ever”.

In another news comedian AY, and his wife Mabel Makun are reportedly expecting another baby after 13 years.

This was revealed by Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, and this is coming 13 years after they gave birth to their first child, Michelle.

The post reads:

“Hello tueh tueh, congratulations are in order as unku AY set to welcome another baby after him daughter, I come in peace ooo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa”.

