Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience with boyfriend who ordered her to carry out a wicked act.

The Nigerian lady who pleaded anonymity, revealed that she has been with her boyfriend for some time, and she’s currently pregnant for her first child with him.

However, her boyfriend sadly asked her to terminate the pregnancy because the baby’s month of birth would not tally with his heart desire.

According to the lady, her boyfriend wants his child to share the same birth month with him.

The lady wrote to popular comedian, Mory Coco;

“My bf wants an abortion because he wanted our child sharing same birth month with him. I feel so sad right now”.

