“My daughter’s sperm donor is not a random person, leave us alone” – Ini Edo cries out

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has cried out amidst reports that her daughter’s sperm donor is a random person.

The actress recently had a child, and in an earlier interview with blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, she revealed that she got a sperm donor to fertilize her eggs because of her and her daughter’s peace of mind.

This has generated mixed reactions from netizens who feel that her daughter’s donor is a random donor.

Ini Edo therefore took to her Insta story, and stated that her daughter’s sperm donor is not a random person. She also advised netizens to let her and her daughter be.

In the now deleted post she wrote;

“My daughter’s donor isn’t just a random person. Don’t make him any more than a donor. Now y’all can focus on what’s really important in the country and leave us the hell alone,” she wrote.

This is coming after a social media user, and writer, Waterz Yidana, slammed her for having her baby with a sperm donor she doesn’t know.

Yidana had said that Ini Edo created problem for her child by having her through a random sperm donor.

Yidana said in part;

“But my only problem is that Ini Edo has created a big problem for this innocent baby when she grows up to understand how things work in life…

Of course, Ini Edo deserves to be happy, but let’s not forget that the innocent child deserves to be happy too, in the future when she grows up to understand what’s happening around her….

She birthing the baby through surrogacy is not the problem as I keep saying, but her decision of using a random or an anonymous “donor sperm” is my problem with her. Yes, the Eggs are hers and so genetically the baby is her blood.

But who is the baby’s father? Where is he? From which family background? Is he a Ghanaian, Nigerian or a South African? What is his identity?”, Yidana wrote.