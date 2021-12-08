“My dog has more social media followers than you” – Reno Omokri replies troll

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has replied a social media troll, after the troll said that, Elon Musk, World’s richest man, is richer than Reno.

It all started when Reno gave his usual nuggets and advised his fans and followers to have a minimum of 8 hours sleep daily, pray immediately they wake up, and work out.

The social media troll identified as Kennedybrand1 replied ;

“Still Elon musk is richer than you. No offense”.

Reno then replied him stating that his dog has more social media followers than Kennedy. He also stated that success is not determined by wealth or social media followers.

Reno also offered to send his dog to mentor Kennedy about success.

His words,

“Dear @kennedybrand1, My dog has more social media followers than you with your 2100 followers. Does that now mean that he is more successful and useful in life than you? Success is not only about money or social media following. If you fulfill the purpose for which you were created, you are successful.

But if you still believe that money and social media following equate to success, I can send my dog to mentor you. No offense. Thank you and may God bless you!”.

