My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband is enjoying – Janemena

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has sent out a message to her father, requesting for an increment in her bride price.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial Instagram twerker stated that her father needs to increase her bride price again.

Speaking on her reason for making such demand, Janemena said her husband, Mr Plies is enjoying her so much, and she wants him to pay more money to have her.

This is coming shortly after the dancer got into a court case with controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who accused her of sleeping with her ex lover, Kpokpogri.

Following the accusation, Janemena had filed a lawsuit against Tonto Dikeh, but this became obsolete after a voicenote of Kpokpogri confessing to having an affair with her, surfaced the internet.

See Janemena’s post below: