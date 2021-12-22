Billionaire Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted his poor performance in school and how his teacher said he would never amount to anything in life.

The Afrobeat singer while speaking in a chat on the ‘Tea’ with Taymesan podcast, stated that he had bad grades back in school and his French teacher told him he would not become anything in life.

His words,

“I know how bad my grades were. In school, I was like the most unlikely to succeed type of student. My French teacher told me I won’t be anything in this life. I wont lie I was a bad kid with good intentions. Life is fast, I have been doing this continuously since I was sixteen years old. Off course I have had to cry, not even about losing my friends alone. I cry about different situations. It comes and goes. I cried on my birthday”.

Speaking further, Davido, recounted how painful the death of his three close friends was to him. He described 2021 as a crazy year.

In his words,

“We lost TJ, my bodyguard who has been my security for over eleven years. We also lost my photographer Fortune. May his soul rest in peace.2021 has been a crazy year. May their souls rest in peace. We are carrying their legacy on. We think about them every day. From handling that and still working, still having to do what I have to do, going on tours, or doing the music recording. Juggling the pandemic and also family matters, 2021 has been a crazy year. We just thank God we are here, we are strong”.