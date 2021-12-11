“My kids are the biggest change in my life, they make me a better person” – Wizkid opens up (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Award-winning singer, Wizkid during his recent interview with Apple Music disclosed that the biggest change in his life over the past ten years are his kids.

Recall we reported, that Wizkid who won the 2021 Apple Artiste of the Year Award (Africa) made it known during the interview that he knew his “Made In Lagos” album would be a massive hit, while adding that it took him 3 years to work on the album.

Wizkid also added he felt the album would be great but didn’t know how it would come.

When asked about the change in his life since he started making music right from the time of “don’t dull”, Wizkid stated that his biggest change in his life so far are his 3 kids , Boluwatife, Ayodeji and Zion adding that he loves them so much and they make him a better person.

