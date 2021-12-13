My tout father is better than yours – MC Oluomo’s son celebrates father as siblings graduate in US

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

King West, the son of the NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo, has blasted those calling his father a tout.

MC Oluomo's twins graduates
MC Oluomo’s twins graduates

The NURTW chairman had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his twins who recently graduated from a university in the United States of America.

He shared pictures of their graduation ceremony and wrote beautiful captions.

MC Oluomo's twins graduates
MC Oluomo’s twins graduates

His words read in part,

“Omokehinde Mi, you yet again make me a proud father with your graduation from college. Living to witness you grow and finish college with a degree in Bachelor of Science focusing in Healthcare Administration is indeed a happy news.

“My son recently Graduated from Albany State University with a GPA of 3.5 and I couldn’t be more proud of him. I’m grateful you stuck to your promise and achieved this Goal of yours. Go and achieve more heights in Life and continue making us Proud. Congratulations son you all make me a proud father one ever again”.

MC Oluomo's twins graduates
MC Oluomo’s twins graduates

His son, King West took to his own Instagram page and reposted the photo his father shared on his page, with a caption meant for his father’s haters.

He stated that even though some people call his father a tout, he is better than some peoples father.

He wrote,

“What did you say about a tout? Well all i know is he is better than most of your pops”.

See below,

King West celebrates his father
King West celebrates his father
