Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is celebrating the 9th birthday of her first daughter, Purity Okojie, one whom she revealed as her ‘one true love.’

Taking to Instagram, the mother of four shared adorable photos of Purity, as she revealed the meaning of the traditional name of her baby girl.

“OSEBHAJIMENTE, it means “.God did not put me to shame,” My baby is 9 Today…..Lord do that which only you can do in her Life. IJN.

Happy Birthday Princess Purity…. @theokojiekids 😍 My Very Own Life❤️💋,” she wrote.

Friends and well-wishers have taken to the comment section to celebrate the beautiful 9-year-old.

Odinaka_jnr wrote:
“Purity is growing so fast. Happy 9th birthday small madam”.

Ada_pinaccle wrote:
“Purity growing into a beauty. Happy birthday darling. God bless you”

