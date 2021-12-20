TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” –…

“If you class people when they need you, it is…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong…

“Na Lazy women dey talk without focus” — Netizens drag BBNaija’s Erica as she brags over her wealth

Entertainment
By Peter

Former BBNaija Season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim has attracted the ire of angry Netizens after she bragged over her wealth on social media.

Erica Nlewedim attracts ire of angry Netizens after bragging over her wealth

The reality TV star who shot to stardom after her stint in the Big Brother house, talked about her expensive and lavish lifestyle on her page, but Nigerians were not having it.

READ ALSO

“People who read to talk are more than people who read…

I will deal with you Ozo Chukwu – Erica says as she…

While taking to her Instagram Stories, Erica Nlewedim stated that she has the career, money and clout to party everyday and still remains a ‘sexy’ baby girl.

She wrote;

“What do you bring to the table? I’m Erica Nlewedim how about that? Don’t put the cart before the horse, the horse moves the cart forward. At the end of the day, I have the career, money & clout! I can party almost everyday and focus on being a sexy baby girl that commands respect in her own rights.”

 

However, her post quickly stirred up angry reactions as seen below:

@real_mryes wrote;

“Na lazy women dey talk like that without focus… wether you bring something or nothing to the table who cares…#amtheboss”

@darotpeacedude wrote:

“Command Kiddwaya first. #justjoking”

@questnbillz wrote:

“Your name is what. What can your name bring to the table. Mtcheew… your name wey Kuda micro finance no no.”

@goldengirl004_ wrote:

“it’s her unnecessary pride for me”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” – Reactions as new…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

“You spent millions of dollars to fix your teeth and yansh but you forgot…

Nigerian army gives reasons female soldier who accepted proposal from a male…

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

Lady fires driver for coming late to pick her up, says he made her enter…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Na Lazy women dey talk without focus” — Netizens drag BBNaija’s Erica as…

“Iyabo Ojo once housed Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus, there is more to…

Man surprises wife with Private jet as early Christmas gift (Video)

Singers, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran share snippet of their forthcoming ”Peru”…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

‘‘Please add 30BG to my name’’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing…

A lot of Ladies didn’t get married this year because they didn’t propose to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More