Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of superstar singer, Wizkid vibing and jumping to Davido’s song has been trailed with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Hours ago, the grammy award-winning singer, surprised his fans after he was spotted dancing to the song of his counterpart, Davido Adeleke.

In a video making rounds on social media, Wizkid could be seen dancing heartily to the hit song ‘Champion Sound’ of his supposed arch-enemy.

This comes following his sold-out show in Ghana where he preached about peace between the sister countries, Nigeria and Ghana.

Amid the alleged beef between him and the billionaire’s son, Wizkid jumped when Davido’s song played in the background.

Recall, Davido once revealed in an interview that he used to be a good friend of Wizzy until fans turned them into enemies through constant comparison of one being better than the other.

