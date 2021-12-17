“Na you rent car pass, you are fake”, Bobrisky blasts Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Crossdresser Okunleye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has disclosed that his ex-friend, actress Tonto Dikeh lives a fake life and borrows money more than anybody else.

This Bobrisky said in response to Tonto Dikeh’s allegation that some celebrities borrow money to flaunt on social media.

Even though Tonto Dikeh didn’t mention Bobrisky in her post but, Bobrisky, who is known for flaunting stacks of naira notes online, has alleged that Tonto is the real perpetrator, who lives a fake life.

Bob in a series of posts, slammed the actress and asked her to act her age as she is approaching 40.

He wrote,

“On dis Instagram have never seen who love trouble pass me, if you think to say you get craze we will put money aside and come down to ur level. You are close to ur 40 pls act ur age. I’m just 30 I still be pikin and I can still be corrected but at 40 naaaa that is way too stupid.”

In another post, he wrote,

“You are d fakest damn

Have you forgotten how they serve you quit notice in ur previous estate😂😂😂 before you moved to dis new garage with 40 neighbors? My boyfriend bought me a Lexus Jeep blah blah but na you rent car pass for Hilton 😂😂😂😂 anytime you want to t go do ur, fake life gang, 😂. You can prove me wrong and snap me ur car garage, na you still move to to to to to to to to go man house wey never marry but you come on Instagram to motivate girls, oni motivational sinconnusnconnuu 😂😂😂😂. Even ur so-called Bentley na 2006 model. Prove me wrong and snap d papers.”

