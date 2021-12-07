TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

“Name names, let us know” – Tonto Dikeh tells actress Halima Abubakar after she revealed that there are bullies in Nollywood Industry

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to her colleague, actress Halima Abubakar’s, recent outburst that bullies exist in the Nollywood.

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Actress Halima, took to social media recently and stated that bullies don’t only exist in schools but they also exist in Nollywood and she promised to call out their names.

READ ALSO

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress…

Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the gate of Dowen College,…

Halima wrote: “Kindly stop and talk to your kids. Many more are hidden. Look even in the Nollywood we have bullies and I will name them all”.

In reaction to this, Tonto Dikeh took to her comment section and pleaded with her to mention the names of these bullies in the film industry, so that people can know them.

She said in part: “Name names jor, let us know and say hi to them”.

See below,

Comments
Comments
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid’s “Essence” emerges top song on Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of…

“Name names, let us know” – Tonto Dikeh tells actress Halima Abubakar after she…

“I’ve been in music, I’m going to win Grammys someday” — Reality…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Seven-year-old girl found dead in neighbor’s cooler, one day after she was…

“What is funny about being a woman” – BBN’s Isilomo…

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More