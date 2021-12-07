“Name names, let us know” – Tonto Dikeh tells actress Halima Abubakar after she revealed that there are bullies in Nollywood Industry

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to her colleague, actress Halima Abubakar’s, recent outburst that bullies exist in the Nollywood.

Actress Halima, took to social media recently and stated that bullies don’t only exist in schools but they also exist in Nollywood and she promised to call out their names.

Halima wrote: “Kindly stop and talk to your kids. Many more are hidden. Look even in the Nollywood we have bullies and I will name them all”.

In reaction to this, Tonto Dikeh took to her comment section and pleaded with her to mention the names of these bullies in the film industry, so that people can know them.

She said in part: “Name names jor, let us know and say hi to them”.

See below,