Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, recently clocked 30 years old and she celebrated her big day in an elaborate event themed, “Nancy’s Winter Wonderland”.

Nancy Isime

Her friends and colleagues took out time to celebrate with her as she clocked 30 years older. She was also sprayed lumps of naira notes at the event.

The actress thereafter took to social media to show off the huge sacks of money she was sprayed during her 30th birthday party.

The actress and media personality clocked 30 on December 17, 2021, and celebrated her big day in an elaborate party with her friends and colleagues.

In a series of videos on her insta story, Nancy Isime showed off a huge amount of money which she was sprayed at the event which was collated in big sacks.

