“Nawa for this shoe” – Funke Akindele bursts into laughter over her plumber’s shoe, gifts him new shoes (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has gifted her plumber shoes after seeing him wear an old shoe to work.

Funke Akindele decided to extend this heartwarming gesture after discovering that her plumber had bought a rugged pair of shoes from an undisclosed store.

She made a video of this discovery where she interrogated her plumber who told her how he got the funny looking pair of shoes he was wearing.

“Na wah for this chooo (shoe),” the caption of the video read.

The Jenifa Diary star posted another video where she showed the two new pair of shoes she bought for him.

“See these sneakers….tell him that if I see him wear that his sko shoe again, I will break his head. This is the kind of shoe he should be wearing,” she said in the video.

The caption of the second video read, “Now we changin his shoes.”

Fans applauded her heartwarming gesture while others criticized her for filming the two scenarios.