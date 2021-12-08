TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son…

“Nawa for this shoe” – Funke Akindele bursts into laughter over her plumber’s shoe, gifts him new shoes (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has gifted her plumber shoes after seeing him wear an old shoe to work.

Funke Akindele decided to extend this heartwarming gesture after discovering that her plumber had bought a rugged pair of shoes from an undisclosed store.

She made a video of this discovery where she interrogated her plumber who told her how he got the funny looking pair of shoes he was wearing.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’s new look

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

“Na wah for this chooo (shoe),” the caption of the video read.

The Jenifa Diary star posted another video where she showed the two new pair of shoes she bought for him.

“See these sneakers….tell him that if I see him wear that his sko shoe again, I will break his head. This is the kind of shoe he should be wearing,” she said in the video.

The caption of the second video read, “Now we changin his shoes.”

Fans applauded her heartwarming gesture while others criticized her for filming the two scenarios.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

Mother who lost three children in alleged Lagos vehicle suffocation speaks

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Nawa for this shoe” – Funke Akindele bursts into laughter…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

“This is not an industry, it’s a cabal, if you don’t belong you will be…

Reality star, Maria Chike reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19 in…

Ned Nwoko breaks silence about his divorce with Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani

Tribal marks model, Adetutu Alabi, welcomes a baby boy

Adorable photos of veteran actor, Chinedu Ikedieze and his son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More