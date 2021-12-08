TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ned Nwoko has reacted to viral reports that his last wife, Regina Daniels caused his separation from his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Following reports of Ned Nwoko’s separation from Laila Charani, Nigerians dragged Regina Daniels, blaming her for the divorce.

They alleged that Regina Daniels used Jaruma’s Kayanmata go capture Ned Nwoko’s heart and make him lose interest in Laila Charani.

However, in his recent statement, Ned Nwoko debunked the report of Regina Daniels using kayanmata, as he narrated how his ex-wife Laila’s indecent and wayward behavior made him chase her out of his house.

He also claimed that Laila Charani was seeing another man secretly, and even did a surgical enhancement on her body without letting him know.

See his post below;

