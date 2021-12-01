TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a…

Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani stuns in wedding dress (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan ex-wife, has stunned with photos of herself in a wedding dress.

These photos quickly caught attention of social media users and started making headlines.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would…

“We’re back to reality” – Regina…

This raised speculations online as to her current marital status and if the posts are an indication of an upcoming announcement.

“Have you remarried? Are you getting married again?” fans asked her while many others complimented her beauty and the dress.

Others speculated that the former co-wife of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and 30-year-old model could be pulling off a publicity stunt.

Recall, weeks ago, the beautiful Moroccan lady announced that she has separated from her Nigerian billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

She however did not reveal the reason for the separation as she warned Nigerians to mind their business.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s, alleged bad…

Ini Edo dragged as she allegedly welcomes baby with married man

Lady shares story of how her father almost ruined her wedding

Man narrates how a friend who was squatting with him, slept with a girl in his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani stuns in wedding dress (Photos)

“I didn’t know my dad was a billionaire until I was 13 years old —…

“Is this true”, someone should help me check on Don Jazzy”…

Drama as angry man storms bank with rope, threatens to kill himself over…

Man reveals how his father burnt down his mother’s kerosene shop out of…

James Brown excited as he gets set to take out his manho0d (PHOTOS)

12-year-old boy reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join cult in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More