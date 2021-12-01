Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani stuns in wedding dress (Photos)

Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan ex-wife, has stunned with photos of herself in a wedding dress.

These photos quickly caught attention of social media users and started making headlines.

This raised speculations online as to her current marital status and if the posts are an indication of an upcoming announcement.

“Have you remarried? Are you getting married again?” fans asked her while many others complimented her beauty and the dress.

Others speculated that the former co-wife of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and 30-year-old model could be pulling off a publicity stunt.

Recall, weeks ago, the beautiful Moroccan lady announced that she has separated from her Nigerian billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

She however did not reveal the reason for the separation as she warned Nigerians to mind their business.