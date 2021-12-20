TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

The Nigerian Army has given reasons why the female soldier who accepted a proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp was detained.

Recall that a male corps member recently proposed to a female soldier at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

The female soldier accepted the proposal. Following this, the female soldier was arrested and detained by the Army.

While speaking on her arrest and detention, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the female officer whose name was not disclosed violated military laws by getting herself involved in a public display while on official duty at the NYSC camp.

According to the army spokesperson “The female soldier in question violated the following rules of the NA:

“1. Fraternization while on official duty at the NYSC camp. That is, indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee.

“2. A personnel must have served for three years before he/she can qualify for marriage.

“3. She disobeyed the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s standing guidelines and directives for the use of Social Media.

“4. Indulging in romance while in uniform.

“5. Her conduct was prejudicial to good order and military discipline.

“All the above, if proven violate extant laws with attendant disciplinary and penal implications.

