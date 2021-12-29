Nigerian women used to be hypocritical about pornography and sex – Seyi Hunter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Seyi Hunter, has revealed that women are now open and free when it comes to sex and pornography.

Seyi Hunter
Seyi Hunter

Unlike in the past where women shy away from the topic, women now discuss it openly.

The actress who is a stakeholder in the entertainment industry made this known during an interview with a blogger, Kemi Filani.

Her words:

“Yes before, our women were hypocritical, but it’s 2021 women are now open and forthcoming about pornography, sex, and all kinds sexual experiments”.

When asked how the state of the economy has affected the entertainment industry she said the economy has not affected her business.

“Nigeria is just 35% of my market, the economy hasn’t affected my adult business one bit. No matter how broke people are they will still put something in their mouth, it’s the same with our business, people use it to relieve stress”.

Speaking about her high point of 2021, she stated that her high point is getting fully back into the movie industry.

“I will say my high point of 2021 is getting fully back into the movie industry. I just released a new movie ‘Konko’ featuring Adeniyi Johnson, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Funsho Adeolu, and others. It is filled with lessons for everyone”.

She also added that there are bullies in the entertainment industry though she has not encountered them.

“There are bullies everywhere. I have never come across any bully in Nollywood, because bullies know not to pick a fight they can’t win. But there are bullies here”.

Hunter also spoke about her marital life,

“It’s in the hands of God, I want to focus solely on Nollywood, then continue to grow my businesses. My career will always come first, second and third. But like I said, it’s in the hands of God”.

