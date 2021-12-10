TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Fast rising singer, Tems has sparked controversy on social media after she shared a post insinuating that she’s pregnant.

In the photo which she shared, the Grammy nominated singer was spotted with a very bulging tummy, like that of a pregnant woman.

The photo has sparked reactions on social media as fans claim she’s pregnant for starboy, Wizkid.

Recall, days ago, Wizkid and Tems made headlines following their drama during stage performance.

While performing their hit song at O2 arena, Starboy tried to lift Tems up, an attempt which failed woefully.

Hours ago, Tems shared a cryptic post on Instagram which sparked rumours that she is expecting child.

Some fans also claimed that Wizkid is responsible for the alleged pregnancy.

See post and reactions below;

