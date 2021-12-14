Nollywood lovers, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce wedding date

Nollywood lovers, actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, have confirmed their romantic relationship.

The two lovers who have kept their fans and followers in suspense over their relationship status, are now set to tie the knot.

The two actors have announced their wedding date. They took to their respective Instagram page and shared a photo of their wedding invitation card which revealed that, they are going to tie the knot on 22nd December, 2021.

This is coming shortly after their pre-wedding pictures were shared online by an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers.

The two lovers have been silent since then, but they have confirmed their love affair as they shared pictures of their marriage invitation card bearing their wedding date.

See below,