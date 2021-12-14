Nollywood lovers, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce wedding date

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood lovers, actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, have confirmed their romantic relationship.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

The two lovers who have kept their  fans and followers in suspense over their relationship status, are now set to tie the knot.

The two actors have announced their wedding date. They took to their respective Instagram page and shared a photo of their wedding invitation card which revealed that, they are going to tie the knot on 22nd December, 2021.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

This is coming shortly after their pre-wedding pictures were shared online by an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers.

The two lovers have been silent since then, but they have confirmed their love affair as they shared pictures of their marriage invitation card bearing their wedding date.

Lateef Adedimeji
Lateef Adedimeji
Adebimpe Oyebade
Adebimpe Oyebade
