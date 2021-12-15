“Normalize not using filter to sell skincare products” – Actress, Uche Jombo (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Actress, Uche Jombo, has advised skincare vendors to stop editing their pictures to advertise their products. She stated this while sharing an unedited video of her face on Instagram.

Uche Jombo

Many skincare products vendors are known for editing their pictures so that their skin can appear flawless while advertising their products.

The actress has therefore urged skincare vendors to stop using filters to sell their products.

“Normalize not using the filter to sell skincare products”, she wrote.

In other news, reality tv star, Khafi revealed that she rejected the sum of N8 million that she was offered to promote a bleaching cream.

According to her bleaching is not in line with her values.

In her words;

“I have always tried to monetize myself in a way that is truly in line with my values. I have had to reject certain things.

So, a certain company contacted me and this is, till today, the biggest offer I have received. “It was about N8 million and it wasn’t that much that I would have to do, but it was for a skin bleaching brand. “I was in the dilemma of taking the money but not having to do much and this is not something I believed in”.

See video below,

 

